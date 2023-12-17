19-year-old recounts being hit by wrong-way driver in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 19-year-old Makayla Balderrama is thankful to be alive, laying in a bed at Scripps Hospital in La Jolla.

“This pain is going to be there, I’m just trying to push through, trying to keep going,” Makayla said.

I stood with her boyfriend and mom outside the hospital as she spoke to us over FaceTime. They recounted the horrifying experience that led to this.

“Did you see the car coming toward you?”

“Yes and no, the way that it was it was still dark, I thought it was on the other side of the road,” Makayla said.

Makayla’s boyfriend, 20-year-old Juan Baro, was driving them to the airport on December 1st at around 4:30a.m. They were on the I-5 South. When they got close to Cannon Road in Carlsbad, CHP says a truck going the wrong way crashed head-on into their car.

“After the collision I was able to get myself out,” Baro said.

Baro says he went to the passenger side to pull Makayla out through the window, but her legs were stuck and his arm was broken.

“My hand was pretty much dangling at that point,” Baro said.

That’s when the car started to catch fire.

“I just felt helpless," Baro said. "I couldn’t do anything. I was trying to pull my girlfriend out and my hand wasn’t working.”

Baro says CHP arrived soon after and used the jaws of life to get Makayla out. CHP says the wrong-way driver was arrested under suspected DUI.

“Your actions have consequences, even if they’re not for you all the time," Makayla said. You’re going to affect someone else with what you do.”

Makayla says she has two broken femurs, four broken ribs, and a broken right arm and elbow. She’s hoping to make a full recovery in six to 12 months.

Juan lives in Camp Pendleton but Makayla lives in Houston. She’s hoping to get a life flight back home to be closer to her family. Her mom says their insurance doesn't cover most of the medical bills or the flight. If you’d like to donate, here's the link to their GoFundMe.