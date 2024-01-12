5 taken to hospital after wrong-way crash on SR-163; 1 driver arrested

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Multiple people were hospitalized after a wrong-way crash on state Route 163 in the Hillcrest area early Friday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, the collision involving two vehicles happened on the freeway near Robinson Avenue at around 3:20 a.m.

Authorities at the scene said a white Mazda was heading northbound on the southbound SR-163 lanes when it collided head-on with a gray Toyota Camry.

Four people in the Camry were left trapped, prompting emergency crews to use the Jaws of Life to rescue them from the wreckage.

The Camry occupants were taken to the hospital, and ABC 10News learned they are expected to survive.

Authorities said the Mazda’s driver was also taken to the hospital for treatment and was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

