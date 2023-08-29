Woman, 32, killed in wrong-way crash on I-15 in Serra Mesa area

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 32-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a car that was going the wrong way on Interstate 15 in the Serra Mesa area, the California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday.

The deadly collision happened Aug. 27, at around 1:34 a.m., on southbound I-15 near Aero Drive, according to CHP officials.

According to the CHP, the victim was driving a black Honda Fit on the southbound side when a white Infiniti QX30 going north on the southbound lanes hit the Honda, and then struck a tan Nissan Altima before coming to rest.

The victim, a San Diego resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the Honda was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said.

CHP officials said the Infiniti’s driver, a 25-year-old man from La Mesa, was also taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

The Altima’s 58-year-old driver was uninjured.

According to CHP officials, alcohol and/or drugs were suspected to be a factor in the incident.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the CHP San Diego Area. Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact the agency at 858-293-6000.