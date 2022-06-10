Millete attorney declares doubt of competency, criminal proceedings suspended

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Criminal proceedings were suspended Thursday in the case of a man accused of killing his wife, a Chula Vista woman who remains missing more than 18 months after disappearing from her home.

The defense attorney for Larry Millete, 40, declared a doubt regarding her client's competency to stand trial, leading San Diego Superior Court Judge Dwayne K. Moring to suspend criminal proceedings on Thursday afternoon.

Millete will now be evaluated by a doctor to determine whether he is fit to stand trial. A defendant is deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial if they are unable to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings or assist their attorney in their defense.

The ruling places the criminal case in limbo for the time being. Millete was slated to have a three-week preliminary hearing begin later this month, during which the prosecution would present evidence to support charges of murder and unlawful possession of an assault weapon filed against him.

A hearing regarding his competency is now set for Aug. 29 at the downtown San Diego courthouse.

Millete is accused of killing 39-year-old May "Maya" Millete, the mother of his three children, who disappeared on Jan. 7, 2021. Prosecutors say that no one has reported seeing May Millete alive after that day, nor has her body been located.

According to the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, Millete killed his wife because she sought a divorce.

He allegedly employed the services of "spell casters," through which he hoped magic could be used to convince his wife to stay. Later, he allegedly sought for the spell casters to render her incapacitated so she could not leave the home.

His messages to spell casters abruptly halted after Jan. 8, save for one message on Jan. 9 that requested for any hexes on May to be removed, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Millete, who was arrested 10 months later, has denied any involvement in his wife's disappearance. In a separate court case, Millete wrote in a declaration that he believed his wife left voluntarily.