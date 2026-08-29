Four years after double homicide at Chula Vista park, mother still searching for answers

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — A Chula Vista mother is returning to Valle Lido Park this weekend for the fourth consecutive year, hoping someone will finally come forward with information in the unsolved killings of her son and step-grandson.

On Aug. 30, 2022, Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, were shot at Valle Lido Park, then drove down Brandywine Avenue where they crashed and eventually died.

Chula Vista Police at that time said witnesses reported seeing several other vehicles speeding out of the area immediately following the shooting. At that time, police did not identify any motive or suspects in the case.

Four years later, the case remains unsolved.

Deborah Schlemmer, who lives in Joshua Tree, makes the drive to Chula Vista on the anniversary weekend to hand out flyers and speak with anyone near the park.

"I pass out the flyers and hope that somebody that cares about their family will care about my family and speak out," Schlemmer said. "You know, bring justice for Joe and Dave."

ABC 10News was there with Deborah in 2023, 2024, and 2025 when she returned to the park for the anniversary of Bruley and Arias' deaths.

Schlemmer said the weight of not knowing what happened never goes away.

"Well, it's always heavy because we don't know what happened," Schlemmer said.

Schlemmer's goal is justice for both victims, and she said she will not stop until someone is held accountable.

"It will not bring back Dave and Joe, and I get that, but it will bring justice in my heart so that I know they're serving their time for what they've done. I'm serving my time for what they've done. They should serve their time for it too," Schlemmer said regarding the suspects.

Schlemmer is also looking for the people who helped pull Bruely out of his truck after he crashed near the park shortly before he died.

"I would love to speak to them. They saw my son before he took his last breath, and I want to thank them for them, and thank them for being there," Schlemmer said.

If you were one of those people, we would like to connect you with Schlemmer. Please reach out to ABC 10News.

The Chula Vista Police Department was contacted for an update on the status of the case on Friday. A response is expected next week.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.