Victims in double fatal Chula Vista shooting identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30 found Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, mortally wounded by gunfire in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Detectives believe that Arias, who lived in Chula Vista, and Bruley, a San Diego resident, had been shot near Valle Lindo Park in the 500 block of Sequoia Street, less than a block from the site of the traffic crash, according to Molina.

Witnesses reported seeing several other vehicles speeding out of the area immediately following the shooting, the sergeant said.

Police have identified no motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.