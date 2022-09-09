Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Victims in double fatal Chula Vista shooting identified

Chula Vista shooting/crash Brandywine/Sequoia
Paul Anderegg (KGTV)
Police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, were investigating the shooting deaths of two people who were found unconscious in a pickup after crashing into a parked van in Chula Vista and who later died at a hospital.
Chula Vista shooting/crash Brandywine/Sequoia
Posted at 5:08 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 20:08:11-04

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) — Authorities Thursday publicly identified two men who were fatally shot last week near a South Bay park.

Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire and a traffic accident about 7:45 p.m. Aug. 30 found Joseph Arias, 22, and David Bruley, 42, mortally wounded by gunfire in a pickup truck that had crashed into a parked van in the 1600 block of Brandywine Avenue in Chula Vista, according to police.

Paramedics took the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Detectives believe that Arias, who lived in Chula Vista, and Bruley, a San Diego resident, had been shot near Valle Lindo Park in the 500 block of Sequoia Street, less than a block from the site of the traffic crash, according to Molina.

Witnesses reported seeing several other vehicles speeding out of the area immediately following the shooting, the sergeant said.

Police have identified no motive or suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today

Give a child a book - Donate Today!