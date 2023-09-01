Family of Chula Vista double murder hope for justice one year later

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A family is once again pleading for answers to find out who killed their loved ones in Chula Vista last summer.

On August 30, 42-year-old David Bruley and 22-year-old Joseph Arias were shot and killed. There have been no arrests in the case.

Police say the two men were shot near Valle Lindo Park and tried to drive away, crashing their truck on Brandywine Avenue. Both men were found unconscious in the truck and later died at the hospital.

RELATED COVERAGE



Bruley's mom, Deborah Schlemmer, says the year has been difficult for her family. She says she misses her son's hugs the most and the laughter and smiles of both men.

A spokesperson for the Chula Vista Police Department says the investigation is still active, but said there was no new information they can release to the public.

The spokesperson added detectives have regular contact with the family.

Schlemmer says those detectives now feel like family and she hopes a year later, a tip will help them solve their case.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Diego County Crimestoppers at (888) 580-8477.