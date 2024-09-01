Family looking for answers two years after shooting of two relatives

CHULA VISTA (KGTV) — This family gathered near Mission Beach like many others on labor day weekend, but they're not here to celebrate. They're here to remember two of their own and bring them justice.

“I’m not going to give up until I find out what happened to my son and step grandson,” said Deborah Schlemmer.

Exactly two years ago, 42 year old David Bruley and his step-son, 22-year-old Joseph Arias, were killed in Chula Vista. Police are still searching for the shooter. Bruley was Deborah Schlemmer’s son, and Arias her step-grandson.

“They’re both funny characters and that’s what’s really super missed is the happiness and joy they put into everybody’s lives,” Schlemmer said.

Police believe Bruley was driving Arias in his pickup truck, when they were both shot near Valle Lindo Park. The two men tried to drive away but their truck collided with a parked van. Police found them unconscious and they later died in the hospital.

Both Bruley and Arias were fathers to young girls. Schlemmer says she struggles to sleep at night knowing the shooter is still out there.

“I passed out fliers yesterday at the park, and at the stores and stuff. I'm just hoping somebody speaks out.”

10News was there in 2022, when Schlemmer organized a vigil for the two men. And we followed through with her on this day last year, as she pleaded for someone to come forward.

“I'm hoping someone sees this and understands how important they were because I keep doing this. And so hopefully someone figures out that they should speak up.”

Schlemmer says police are still investigating this case and she will gather the family every year to put up flyers and search for answers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 888-580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips http://p3tips.com/409.

Click here for the GoFundMe.