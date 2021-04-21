Chula Vista Police join with county DA, FBI, NCIS in search for Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police said Wednesday that the department is partnering with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, FBI, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) in their search for Maya Millete.

CVPD added that it is aware of recent reports surrounding loud bangs caught on video surveillance near Millete's home on the night she is believed to have disappeared and the recording is being analyzed by investigators.

"It is also important to note the Chula Vista Police Department did not receive any report of gunshots during the night in question and these bangs were discovered by investigators early on in the investigation," the department said.

It has now been more than three months since Millete was last seen on Jan. 7 and reported missing three days later. Last January, Millete's brother-in-law Richard Drouaillet told ABC 10News that she and her husband, Larry, got into an argument the day before she was last seen.

CVPD confirmed detectives were aware of the reported marital problems but had no leads or any indication of foul play. ABC 10News spoke with Larry Millete, who said while, "we had problems this year, up and downs," that it was a "gutwrenching feeling" when she didn't show up for their daughter's birthday party.

Since then, CVPD says they have followed up on more than 40 tips on Millete's possible location and reason for disappearing. The department added that officers had conducted 55 interviews with family members, friends, neighbors, and witnesses and written 16 search warrants related to the case. The most recent warrant reported was a search of a relative's home on April 1, according to the department.

The department said the multi-agency group is working with "the primary goal of bringing May home to her family or bringing justice to May’s family regarding her disappearance."

"Detectives continue to review multiple items of evidence and are going over thousands of pages of data in the hopes of finding May," CVPD said. "No matter how small the detail, we ask the public to share that information with investigators or Crime Stoppers."

The department asks anyone with information in Millete's disappearance to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or CVPD at 619-691-5151.