Rally to be held for missing Chula Vista mother Maya Millete

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A rally is being held in Chula Vista Tuesday afternoon to push for more answers in the disappearance Maya Millete.

Millete was last seen on Jan. 7 at her home on Paseo Los Gatos in east Chula Vista’s San Miguel Ranch area. She was reported missing on Jan. 10, according to Chula Vista Police.

Since her disappearance, family, friends and community members have searched the region for her every weekend.

This past weekend, a birthday celebration was held at Fiesta Island in Millete’s honor. She turned 40 years old on May 1.

Family members said Tuesday’s peaceful rally at the Chula Vista Police Department headquarters (315 4th Ave.) at 4 p.m. will be an event “to continue advocating for May.”

“We miss Maya beyond words, the ache of her absence doesn’t go away, countless questions remain unanswered,” the family said.

Chula Vista Police have previously stated it would provide investigation updates every two weeks.