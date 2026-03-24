San Diego Unified considers renaming Cesar Chavez Elementary after abuse allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District is taking the first official step on Tuesday to potentially change the name of Cesar Chavez Elementary School following allegations of abuse against the late labor leader.

Several women, including civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, claimed Chavez abused and molested them over decades. The allegations have created a difficult and painful controversy in San Diego's Barrio Logan neighborhood, where Chavez's name has long been a source of pride.

SD Unified Superintendent Fabi Bagula and the school board issued a statement Monday announcing the initiation of the renaming process for the Southcrest campus.

"There is no place — ever — for the abuse of children or any person, anywhere. As we move forward, including conversations about a school that bears his name, our focus will be on listening deeply to better understand the impact to the school community," Bagula and the school board said.

The district is limited in how many times a year it can change a school's name or mascot.

Earlier this year, the district had already approved a mascot change for Clairemont High School.

However, the severity of the allegations against the late civil rights leader Chavez prompted school leaders to take action. Per the district's guidelines, 7310 AR and 7310 BP, it may make an exception for another name or mascot change when historical harm or exclusion is discovered.

While there is no timeline yet on how quickly the name will be changed, Tuesday's vote would start a multi-step process.

The school board would first have to select a naming committee made up of two student ambassadors from the school and two community members.

That will be followed by multiple public hearings, where students, families, educators, and community members can weigh in on what the school's name would be changed to.

Finally, there would be a vote before the school board.

San Diego Unified leaders say the move to rename the school is ultimately focused on making students feel safe.

Board President Richard Barerra said he looks forward to a process that can honor the history of the farmworkers movement.

San Diego Unified is not the only school that's stripping Chavez's name from its facilities.

Last week, Southwestern College took swift action just 48 hours after the New York Times article broke, removing Chavez's name from a building, signage, and an upcoming event.

"We want this to be a safe space, not only for our students, but for the community members, and so we want them to come onto our campus and feel that support," Sofia Robitaille, Executive Director of advancement and community engagement at Southwestern College, said.

Cal State San Marcos also took down its Cesar Chavez statue, covered his name around campus, and renamed an upcoming day of service.