Cal State San Marcos removes Cesar Chavez statue from campus after sexual abuse accusations are made

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — After accusations of sexual abuse came to light, Cal State San Marcos removed a significant landmark of Cesar Chavez from its campus. The university is one of several California schools to remove a landmark of the labor leader.

ABC 10News spoke to some students who would pass by the statue every day and were surprised by the quick removal.

Just Thursday, the statue was covered while students walked to class, eventually leading to its removal. The imprints of the statue are still on the ground.

Natalie Marcial, a senior at Cal State San Marcos, said, "I guess they're taking it serious, which is a good thing, you know, because I know a lot of people are saying, 'Oh, it's just accusations, you don't know the truth,' but it's like we have to take account like the victim and everything and it's just it's showing that they care and they're being um aware of what's going on."

Angelica Solorio, the president of Feminists Unite at Cal State San Marcos, added, "As a Latina, yes, it is hard when our history it can be reduced to just one man and his bad actions, but we also need to understand that. There is a way that we can move forward from this, um. And that there's other people doing great work and doing great things."

In a statement, the school addressed the removal.

"The legacy of the farmworker movement is not about one person and we are committed to honoring the history and significance of the movement as we move forward," the school said.

The school also renamed its upcoming day of service, which was planned for Chavez's birthday on March 31. It will now be named the North County Day of Service.

The statue was the first outdoor public art the campus ever unveiled. It came from a push by students and faculty to commemorate his death and became the center of campus. Caps were put on its head as a way to celebrate students' college careers.

The school said it will put together a campus group on next steps.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.