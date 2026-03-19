San Diego County supervisor wants to rename Cesar Chavez Day after sexual abuse allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A New York Times investigation revealing allegations of sexual abuse against labor rights leader Cesar Chavez is prompting calls for change in San Diego County and across the country.

I spoke with San Diego County Supervisor Paloma Aguirre, who is calling on the federal government to take action following the bombshell accusations.

"It made my blood boil," Aguirre said.

Chavez has long been recognized across San Diego County. A giant mural of his face overlooks Barrio Logan, and a parkway is named in his honor.

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He was revered for his role in the labor movement, leading farmworkers in the fight for better pay, safer working conditions, and respect on the job.

"The name is widely recognized as somebody who stands up for workers and for Latino communities, especially," Aguirre said.

Now, more than 30 years after his death, several women have accused Chavez of abuse. He is accused of abusing minors and raping his fellow co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union, Dolores Huerta.

"That’s why this is particularly painful and hurtful to hear and learn what Dolores Huerta has gone through. What she’s been carrying in her heart for decades," Aguirre said.

As the highest-ranking Latina politician in San Diego County, Aguirre said she feels a responsibility to make a change.

"Absolutely. That’s why I didn’t hesitate in calling for our federal government to make that change," Aguirre said.

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Aguirre is asking the federal government to rename Cesar Chavez Day, which falls on his birthday on March 31, to Dolores Huerta Day. Alternatively, she suggested replacing the holiday altogether with a new annual celebration on Huerta’s birthday on April 10.

When asked about local landmarks like Cesar Chavez Park and Cesar Chavez Parkway, Aguirre said it would be an easy change to rename them.

Aguirre said the legacy of his work and what he did for the movement will always remain and still shouldn't be ignored.

"We can’t take that away. But what we can do is send a very clear signal to women and girls that we will not stand by and turn a blind eye when these types of allegations and these types of despicable acts happen," Aguirre said.

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