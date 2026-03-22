A San Diego community garden honors Dolores Huerta following Cesar Chavez allegations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego community garden is cutting ties with Cesar Chavez following recent allegations against him, choosing instead to honor his United Farm Workers co-founder, Dolores Huerta.

Volunteers are reimagining the Mount Hope Community Garden by weeding, turning soil, and building rows. The garden is run by Project New Village, an organization dedicated to growing local food and supporting neighbors through produce boxes and a mobile farmers market.

"We saw interesting news of late on, uh, Cesar Chavez, so we're just lifting up the legacy of Dolores Huerta, her with the farm worker union, right, and the work that she's done there we're doing that by gathering and trying to be good stewards," Diane Moss, CEO of Project New Village, said.

Organizers say following the allegations made about Chavez, it is time to start uplifting other activists like Huerta who also played a key role in the movement.

"I know her as an organizer of people in spaces, and as an organizer in this space, I get a lot of inspiration for courage and do the right thing every time," Moss said.

"If the allegations are true and I believe the Dolores Huerta, then we shouldn't lift him up as an icon because your behavior, uh, all the time counts." Moss said.

While honoring Huerta, the garden's staff is also focused on expanding their impact in the neighborhood.

"So right now we’re trying to increase production here at the garden… this whole area will be production for the community," Rowan Wadsworth, farm manager, said.

"Our main goal is to ramp up our production so that we can, um, feed more of our community," Ian Moreland, garden manager, said.

Mount Hope Community Garden is not the only one cutting ties with Chavez. It is just the latest on a list of organizations across San Diego County that are also removing his name from landmarks.

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