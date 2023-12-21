San Diego Police sergeant wounded in shooting leaves local hospital to go to Colorado specialist

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police sergeant shot in the line of duty earlier this month left a local hospital Thursday and was transported to a Colorado medical facility for further treatment.

The president of the San Diego Police Officers Association confirmed to ABC 10News that Sgt. Anthony Elliott was being taken to a specialist in Colorado via medical transport on Thursday.

SDPOA President Jared Wilson described Elliott’s injuries as “pretty severe” and said the sergeant had an “extremely long road to recovery ahead.”

Elliott was shot in the head during a Dec. 7 investigation at the 4S Commons Town Center in 4S Ranch.

The shooter, identified as Curtis Harris, was shot and killed by SDPD officers during the incident.

Harris was the subject of an unserved restraining order and a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic-abuse case, according to investigators.

Contributions to aid the family during his recovery may be made to the Peace Officers Research Association of California at https://porac.org/fundraiser/sdpd-sgtelliott/ or via GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/go-fund-me-for-the-elliott-family.

City News Service contributed to this report