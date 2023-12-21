Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego Police sergeant wounded in shooting leaves local hospital to go to Colorado specialist

sdpd_sgt_transport_122123.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_sgt_transport_122123.jpg
anthony_elliott_family_porac_blur.jpg
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 12:56:42-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police sergeant shot in the line of duty earlier this month left a local hospital Thursday and was transported to a Colorado medical facility for further treatment.

The president of the San Diego Police Officers Association confirmed to ABC 10News that Sgt. Anthony Elliott was being taken to a specialist in Colorado via medical transport on Thursday.

SDPOA President Jared Wilson described Elliott’s injuries as “pretty severe” and said the sergeant had an “extremely long road to recovery ahead.”

Elliott was shot in the head during a Dec. 7 investigation at the 4S Commons Town Center in 4S Ranch.

The shooter, identified as Curtis Harris, was shot and killed by SDPD officers during the incident.

Harris was the subject of an unserved restraining order and a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic-abuse case, according to investigators.

Contributions to aid the family during his recovery may be made to the Peace Officers Research Association of California at https://porac.org/fundraiser/sdpd-sgtelliott/ or via GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/go-fund-me-for-the-elliott-family.

RELATED COVERAGE
WATCH: SDPD releases footage from 4S Ranch officer-involved shooting Chopper the Biker Dog Jr. brings comfort to wounded San Diego sergeant San Diego Police sergeant shot during 4S Ranch investigation identified SDPD sergeant shot in head "stable" after surgery Family of fallen police officer reacts to 4S Ranch shooting SDPD sergeant shot in head, suspect killed during investigation in 4S Ranch

City News Service contributed to this report

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today