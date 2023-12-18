SDPD bodycam footage shows how officer-involved shooting in 4S Ranch unfolded

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department on Monday released bodycam footage of the police shooting in which a suspect was killed after a sergeant was shot in the head at point-blank range in front of a 4S Ranch grocery store.

The shooting happened at the 4S Commons Town Center in the late-night hours of Dec. 7. SDPD officers responded to reports about a stolen vehicle located in the shopping center, and police learned the suspect was inside the Ralphs store.

In the footage SDPD released, you can see three officers enter the store to confront the suspect as another officer and sergeant waited outside. When officers called out the suspect's name, he ran outside the store, where the sergeant tried to stop him.

From the sergeant's bodycam, you can see the suspect run into the shopping cart corral before pulling out his gun. The suspect hopped over a concrete wall, turned around and fired at the ducking sergeant, the video shows.

From another officer's point of view, you can see the suspect aim and shoot at the sergeant before turning his weapon and firing at more officers. Three officers returned fire, incapacitating the suspect.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This bodycamera footage is not suitable for all viewers.

Both the sergeant and suspect were given medical aid on scene before they were taken to the hospital. The suspect, identified as Curtis Harris, was declared dead at the hospital.

Sgt. Anthony Elliott was taken into emergency surgery for the gunshot wound to his head. He is still receiving medical care for his injuries, according to SDPD.

Harris was not only the suspect in a vehicle theft case, but he was also the subject of an unserved emergency protective order and wanted in connection to a domestic abuse case.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate this officer-involved shooting.

The Peace Officers Research Association of California has organized a fundraiser to help Sgt. Elliott and his family. So far, they've raised more than $32,000.