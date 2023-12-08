Breaking News: SDPD sergeant shot in 4S Ranch

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego police sergeant has been shot in 4S Ranch during an investigation, authorities confirm.

The sergeant and suspect have both been transported to the hospital. Police confirmed the suspect was killed.

It happened around 11:30 pm Thursday night at the 4S Commons Town Center near Crafstman Way.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit confirmed the sergeant initially made contact with the individual inside one of the stores at the shopping center, which led them to the outside of the store.

"This is a very dangerous situation, multiple rounds being fired at officers. The officers did a phenomenal job tonight," Chief Nisleit said.

"Obviously we have a sergeant in the hospital, that makes me emotional. But the officers did an amazing job tonight."

Nisleit confirmed the sergeant is in serious but stable condition. The sergeant will be in surgery later this morning.

The chief said this is the third officer shot in the line of duty in the last 12 months. When asked about that, Chief Nisleit gave a long, impassioned response.

"This goes back to not holding criminals accountable. And victims of violent crimes losing their voice. And it puts law enforcement in this position where the authority, the narrative about law enforcement creates an environment that's dangerous. Even more dangerous. And if you have a suspect that's willing to shoot at police, they're willing to shoot at anybody. So you have somebody that openly fires on police officers, again this is my third officer that's been hit in the last 12 months ,and I've had multiple officers shot at. Yes, we're a large city, but we've not seen this kind of violence towards law enforcement in my 35 year career that I can remember. And you can tell I'm kind of fed up with it, to be honest with you. And a lot of it is because criminals are no longer being held accountable. And it's gotta stop."

