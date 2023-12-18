Chopper the Biker Dog Jr. pays special visit to sergeant recovering from gunshot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Sunday, Chopper the Biker Dog Jr. brought comfort to Sgt. Anthony Elliott, who is recovering from gunshot at a local hospital.

Sgt. Elliott was shot in the head during an investigation at a 4S Ranch shopping center on Dec. 7. According to San Diego Police Department, he suffers a serious injury and remains in critical care.

"Sgt. Elliott sustained a severe head injury, where the bullet remains lodged in Sgt Elliot's brain," said in a Facebook post shared by Chopper the Biker Dog. "At this time, the bullet can not be removed from his brain / head, and he can not move his left arm or leg."

Chopper the Biker Dog

You can see in the photo that Sgt. Elliott enjoys Chopper's company during his recovery.

In the Facebook post, Laura, Elliott's wife, said that "It has become extremely unsafe for police officers today. The biggest sacrifice someone could give is to place themselves in immediate danger daily to help serve and protect those who can’t protect themselves."

On the late-night hours of Dec. 7, Sgt. Elliott and other officers responded to reports that the stolen vehicle linked to the suspect, Curtis Harris, was tracked to the 4S Commons Town Center.

"The suspect fired at least one round at the officers and struck one of them in the head. That prompted multiple officers to discharge their firearms," SDPD said. Harris was declared dead at the hospital.

Information on how to help Sgt. Elliot and his family can be found here.