San Diego Police sergeant shot during 4S Ranch investigation identified

Courtesy: Peace Officers Relief &amp; Education Foundation
SDPD Sgt. Anthony Elliott with his wife Laura and two sons
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 12, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The veteran San Diego Police sergeant shot in the head during an investigation at a 4S Ranch shopping center last week was identified on Tuesday.

The San Diego Police Officers Association said SDPD Sgt. Anthony Elliott suffered a serious injury after being shot during the Dec. 7 confrontation at the 4S Commons Town Center.

According to information on a fundraising page established for Elliott and his family, the sergeant remains “in critical care.” He is married and has two young sons.

Elliott’s wife, Laura, stated the following, in part:

“What I want people to understand is every single day that he goes to work there is a chance he doesn’t come back. That’s the true reality. It has become extremely unsafe for police officers today. The biggest sacrifice someone could give is to place themselves in immediate danger daily to help serve and protect those who can’t protect themselves. People you don’t even know.

There are not many people who sign up for that and continue to show up against all odds. Most people run away from danger, and he has chosen to run towards it. He is a true hero, and I am beyond proud of him."

Information on how to help Sgt. Elliott and his family during his recovery can be found at https://porac.org/fundraiser/sdpd-sgtelliott/.

San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Joseph Jarjura said the suspect in the incident, identified as 46-year-old San Diego resident Curtis Harris, was the subject of an unserved restraining order, as well as a suspect in a vehicle theft and a domestic-abuse case.

In the late-night hours of Dec. 7, Elliott and other officers responded to reports that the stolen vehicle linked to the suspect was tracked to the 4S Commons Town Center.

"Officers developed a plan to serve the suspect with the (court order)," Jarjura said. "The suspect was inside (a) Ralphs store. Some officers attempted to contact him, but he ran out of the store. Other officers were outside of the store and in the parking lot."

Upon exiting the supermarket, the suspect started shooting, drawing the fusillade of return fire that killed him, according to law enforcement officials.

Officials said three officers returned fire; Harris was taken to the hospital but died after arrival.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

City News Service contributed to this report.

