SDPD sergeant shot in head "stable" after surgery

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — A San Diego Police sergeant who suffered a gunshot wound to the head during a stolen vehicle investigation is stable following surgery.

SDPD said the officer went into surgery early Friday morning at Scripps Memorial Hospital and was out before noon.

"It's a constant reminder of how dangerous this job is," said Police Chief David Nisleit.

Chief Nisleit spoke with media outside the hospital after visiting the officer.

He could not say what kind of surgery the sergeant had to undergo but that he suffered several injuries.

"Several skull fractures, a brain bleed, and some other things," he said.

The officer's family is also at the hospital.

Prior to surgery, the chief said the officer was talking and alert.

Nisleit didn't identify who the sergeant is but said he's been with the department for several years and is a member of the SWAT unit.

"[I'm] very proud of this sergeant," said Nisleit. "I wish nothing but a speedy recovery, and never forget that we're here for him and his family."

Nisleit adds he's grateful other officers weren't shot and said the incident is what officers train for.

"I think there's some luck to this, but I also think it's good tactics. The training really comes into play that the officers do."

