WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories Sept. 4 - Sept. 10

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The first full week of September has come and gone, and San Diego's news cycle is ready to march on.

Last week, a wide variety of stories were in 10News' spotlight. Topics included an incredible natural phenomenon, the closing of a popular Mexican food spot near Petco Park and a new rule to protect sea lions.

Let's take a look at what you may have missed.

MONDAY

City struggles to enforce sidewalk vending ordinance after vendors cite First Amendment loophole

Page 30 of the ordinance reads as follows: "The following persons, entities or activities are exempt from the requirements of this Division: (I) Any vendor or individual engaged solely in artistic performances, free speech, political or petitioning activities, or engaged solely in vending of items constituting expressive activity protected by the First Amendment, such as newspapers, leaflets, pamphlets, bumper stickers, or buttons."

Now, the city says the Parks and Recreation division will draft changes to the ordinance for the San Diego City Council to approve in the fall.

TUESDAY

Chula Vista man hospitalized with 'mystery' infection during trip to Philippines

In early August, 53-year-old Armando Ramos, a software engineer, traveled from Chula Vista to Manilla, Philippines, after the death of his mother.

Days later, he came down with a sore threat and became tired. Five days after the first symptoms, Ramos was rushed to a hospital. Initially diagnosed with pneumonia, Ramos was intubated and placed on a ventilator within days. His condition then quickly deteriorated.

WEDNESDAY

Glowing bioluminescent waves are back in San Diego

“It really is magical…it’s hard to believe at first that the waves could be glowing as they break,” said Drew Lucas, PhD, Associate Professor, Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Dr. Lucas says the bright blue hue is an example of bioluminescence produced by a bloom of plankton.

THURSDAY

Coastal Commission unanimously approves year-round closure of Point La Jolla

Thursday's unanimous vote approving the new amendment made the seasonal closure a year-round one, and it calls for a permanent gate to be installed at the top of the Point La Jolla bluffs access as well.

FRIDAY

Lolita's restaurant near Petco Park to shut down after nearly 15 years

The general manager of Lolita’s At The Park told ABC 10News the restaurant is shutting down on Sept. 24 -- after the San Diego Padres’ last home game of the 2023 season.

SATURDAY

Well-known Holocaust survivor who lived in San Diego for decades dies

Fanny Lebovits survived five concentration camps and the Libau ghetto, according to the Jewish Federation of San Diego. The federation also says she was a longtime member of the area's New Life Club for Holocaust Survivors and their families.

In 2019, she wrote a memoir detailing her experience living through the Holocaust.

SUNDAY

Petco Park to host its first-ever rodeo

The Padres announced this week Petco Park's first-ever rodeo is coming to the downtown San Diego ballpark in 2024, with the inaugural San Diego Rodeo being held Jan. 12-14.

The Padres are hosting the event in partnership with C5 Rodeo Company Inc. and Outriders Present -- two organizations with a long history of producing rodeos.

Thanks for following along! Check back next week for another recap of the San Diego news cycle.