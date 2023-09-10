Well-known Holocaust survivor who lived in San Diego for decades dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A well-known Holocaust survivor who was a longtime San Diego resident died this week, according to the Congregation Beth El synagogue.

Fanny Lebovits was a key voice in fighting against antisemitism.

In 2019, she wrote a memoir detailing her experience living through the Holocaust.

Lebovits survived five concentration camps and the Libau ghetto, according to the Jewish Federation of San Diego. The federation also says she was a longtime member of the area's New Life Club for Holocaust Survivors and their families.

RELATED: Holocaust survivor in La Jolla writes memoir

"Incredibly brave and loving, she shared her story countless times with thousands of children and adults to ensure that we never forget the lessons of the Holocaust," the federation's email read.

Lebovits was born in Latvia and moved to San Diego in 1979.

The president of the Jewish Federation of San Diego says she was a force to the very end.

"At 100, nearly 101 years old, Fanny was still showing up with joy, with determination, to tell her story — but also to be in community with people," says Heidi Gantwerk. "If there was a chance to sing, Fanny would sing. She would take the microphone and sing... She did this at 100 so that anyone who knew her takes that light and that joy."

Lebovits is survived by nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

RELATED: Holocaust survivor vows to fight neo-Nazis