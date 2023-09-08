Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lolita's restaurant near Petco Park to shut down after nearly 15 years

lolitas_at_the_park_east_village.jpg
KGTV
lolitas_at_the_park_east_village.jpg
Posted at 7:08 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 10:08:43-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Well-known San Diego Mexican food restaurant Lolita’s is closing its location just outside of Petco Park after nearly 15 years.

The general manager of Lolita’s At The Park told ABC 10News the restaurant is shutting down on Sept. 24 -- after the San Diego Padres’ last home game of the 2023 season.

While the GM did not disclose the reason for the closure, a local media outlet reported Lolita’s decided not to renew its lease at the East Village location.

Lolita’s At The Park opened across the street from the ballpark, at 202 Park Blvd., in January 2009.

There are five other Lolita’s restaurants across San Diego County.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here to Donate Today!

Click Here to Donate Today!