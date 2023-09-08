Lolita's restaurant near Petco Park to shut down after nearly 15 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Well-known San Diego Mexican food restaurant Lolita’s is closing its location just outside of Petco Park after nearly 15 years.

The general manager of Lolita’s At The Park told ABC 10News the restaurant is shutting down on Sept. 24 -- after the San Diego Padres’ last home game of the 2023 season.

While the GM did not disclose the reason for the closure, a local media outlet reported Lolita’s decided not to renew its lease at the East Village location.

Lolita’s At The Park opened across the street from the ballpark, at 202 Park Blvd., in January 2009.

There are five other Lolita’s restaurants across San Diego County.