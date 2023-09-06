Glowing bioluminescent waves are back in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — A soft blue glow has returned to San Diego’s coastline.

“It really is magical…it’s hard to believe at first that the waves could be glowing as they break,” said Drew Lucas, PhD, Associate Professor, Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

Dr. Lucas says the bright blue hue is an example of bioluminescence produced by a bloom of plankton.

It colors the water quite red when the bloom is in high abundance," he said.

Dr. Lucas explains the plankton release light after a chemical reaction takes place when they are physically disturbed.

"At night, when the waves break, or boats move through the water or even fish or other animals move through the water, it creates an incredible display of bioluminescence.”

The beautiful bioluminescent waves have been seen in the last week from Del Mar to Oceanside. They’ve also appeared sporadically off the coasts of Orange County and Los Angeles.

“They typically don’t cause harm to humans or the ecosystems," he said.

Dr. Lucas says the best time to catch the eye-catching display is an hour to a few hours after sunset. It’s something he highly recommends as someone who has seen it firsthand.

"I've had the opportunity to swim and surf in it. It really is a magical experience and one that kind of brings home the beauty of this incredible coastal environment that we have in San Diego county. It’s something people should see if they can," he said.

Lucas says although it can vary, the bioluminescent bloom will likely be around for a couple weeks.