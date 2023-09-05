Petco Park to host its first-ever rodeo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – In addition to San Diego Padres baseball, Petco Park has hosted concerts, football games, motocross, and golf -- and you can now add rodeo to the growing list.

The Padres on Tuesday announced the first-ever rodeo is coming to the downtown San Diego ballpark in 2024, with the inaugural San Diego Rodeo being held Jan. 12-14.

The Padres are hosting the event in partnership with C5 Rodeo Company Inc. and Outriders Present -- two organizations with a long history of producing rodeos.

Padres CEO Erik Greupner said, “We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the country to Petco Park for a true rodeo experience in the heart of San Diego.”

According to the Padres, the three-day event will feature 12 contestants competing for $620,000 in prize money.

General public tickets for the San Diego Rodeo go on sale Monday, Sept. 18, at 2 p.m. Padres members will have early access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

Each ticket is a single-day pass, the team said.

For more event and ticket information, visit Padres.com/rodeo.