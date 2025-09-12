Former County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher speaks publicly for 1st time in two years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Former San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher spoke publicly for the first time in two years. Fletcher hosted the media availability alongside his wife and attorney, a little over a month after the sexual harassment lawsuit that derailed his political career was dropped.

Fletcher thanked his family for standing by and supporting him through this difficult time.

He explained that resigning from office and dropping out of the senate race was the best decision for his family, so they could work through their life challenges at home: His wife's cancer diagnosis, the arson at their house, his battles with childhood trauma and PTSD and, of course, the lawsuit itself.

After Grecia Figueroa's lawsuit was dropped, Fletcher's attorney filed a defamation lawsuit against her; that trial is scheduled for March 2026.

During Friday's media availability, Fletcher's attorney said the window for Figueroa to file a motion for reconsideration has passed; however, she still has the opportunity to appeal the dismissal of her lawsuit.

The attorney said he has never covered a case that's so baseless and meritless, pointing out that Figueroa would hide evidence that didn't support her false narrative and would alter information when she was subsequently subpoenaed for it.

In March 2023, Fletcher announced he was seeking treatment for PTSD and alcohol abuse; during that time, he went to a patient trauma center in Arizona that focuses on combat-related trauma. The center included equine-based therapy, and he found the experience to be "magical and special."

Fletcher says he has found a home in the Alcoholics Anonymous community. He also said at one point that he went to a retreat in Mexico that was "transformative" and implemented psychedelic therapy.

Looking ahead, Fletcher says he has no desire to return to public office, in fact the thought of it makes him nauseous. He says he knows he fought as hard as he could to make America's Finest City a better place.

Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, Nathan's wife, spoke about the difficult accusations and explained why she decided to stand by her husband: She felt he was telling her the truth from the beginning about the harassment claims, saying the allegations didn't add up.

"I have written more laws on sexual harassment than any former legislator. Sexual assault survivors don't pursue their harasser and text their friends they're excited about it. Victims don't act this way," Lorena said.

Lorena went on to say Figueroa's case damaged the Me Too movement.

Nowadays, Nathan is working on ranches, consulting for Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions and coaching football.

He says they're continuing to seek the defamation lawsuit, since she misled the media and public.

"What she did wasn't right," Nathan said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE