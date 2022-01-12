Watch
NewsLocal NewsSan Diego News

Actions

Nathan Fletcher, Lorenz Gonzalez, family escape house fire

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
fox_canyon_fletcher_house_fire_011222.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 09:34:21-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, and their family escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a fire burned the front of their house.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Wightman Street, located in the Fox Canyon area of City Heights.

Firefighters at the scene believe the fire started in a trash can outside of the family’s house, but the flames quickly spread to the front of the home.

Emergency crews helped evacuate Fletcher, Gonzalez, and the family from the house. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread any further.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER