Nathan Fletcher, Lorenz Gonzalez, family escape house fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, his wife, former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, and their family escaped serious injury Wednesday morning after a fire burned the front of their house.

The fire was reported at around 4:30 a.m. in the 4800 block of Wightman Street, located in the Fox Canyon area of City Heights.

Firefighters at the scene believe the fire started in a trash can outside of the family’s house, but the flames quickly spread to the front of the home.

Emergency crews helped evacuate Fletcher, Gonzalez, and the family from the house. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread any further.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.