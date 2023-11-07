San Diego County sees string of shootings injuring teenagers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating several incidents after a string of recent shootings injured teenagers throughout the county.

Chula Vista Police responded to several calls late on Saturday, November 4, as a 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times outside of a house party on the 600 block of West Manor Drive.

“This has never ever ever happened," said Kathy Debaun, who has lived on the street for more than 30 years.

Saturday's shooting marked the fifth out of six shootings injuring teenagers between Oct. 24 and Nov. 5.

List of shootings:



“Seems like more and more these kids are just, hate to say it, crazy. Every generation gets worse and worse," said Debaun.

In at least one of these cases, gang-specific investigators responded to the shooting.

"They know how to order the ghost guns and get em... They’ve been trafficked into our community, and also coming from residential burglary, car burglary, and from people that they know," said Bishop Cornelius Bowser, who was in a gang until he was about 22 years old.

Chula Vista Police are still looking for more information about the shooting at the house party on Saturday night. If you have any information, please contact them here.