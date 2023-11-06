San Diego Police: Man, teen boy wounded in shooting outside of Home Depot store

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man and a teenage boy were injured in a shooting outside of a Home Depot store in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood Sunday, San Diego Police said.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the store on 930 Dennery Road at around 10:50 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the parking lot.

Police said a 29-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were wounded, but they drove themselves to a nearby hospital.

An officer said, “There we found a 29-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both suffering from two gunshot wounds. One to the hand, one to the leg. The other one was one to the shoulder, one to the leg. Non life-threatening, at this point.”

Details on what led up to the shooting were not available and police did not have a description of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact San Diego Police.