Girl, 16, paralyzed after shooting near El Cajon Blvd. Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO — For the first time Tameshia and Brandon Wallace are sharing their daughter's name after she was shot on Winona Avenue in Talmadge over the weekend.

Brianna Wallace, 16, was leaving a party around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday morning when the shooting happened, according to San Diego Police.

Brianna's family says she is still in the hospital and now paralyzed from the waste down as a result of her injuries.

"With prayer and support and family, it's getting us through," said Tameshia, Brianna's mother, after a conference on Wednesday.

The family plans on moving to a place more accessible for Brianna now that she will be in a wheelchair, saying they currently live in an upstairs unit.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

"She's having nightmares about the bullets and the gun. She sometimes has talked about a gun and we'll wake her up," said Tameshia.

Her mother says Brianna loves sports - playing softball, lacrosse, flag football, and cheerleading.

"Everybody loves her," said her mother, talking about the dozens of visitors Brianna has had come to the hospital.

"Detectives are investigating the case. They are in the process of collecting video evidence, looking for and interviewing witnesses, and asking anyone with information to call police or crime stoppers," Lieutenant Adam Sharki told ABC 10News.

If you have any information about the case, please contact SDPD or Crime Stoppers.