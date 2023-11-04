15-year-old in custody following shooting at Otay Ranch Town Center

CHULA VISTA, Calif (KGTV) — Chula Vista Police have taken a 15-year-old into custody following a shooting that injured four people at the Otay Ranch Town Center on October 28.

The shooting, which started as a confrontation between two groups, happened around 7:16 p.m. at the Novo Brazil brewery.

Once the dispute made its way inside, the suspect opened fire before fleeing the scene, police said.

Four people, including a 16-year-old boy, an uninvolved 58-year-old man and 60-year-old woman, and an uninvolved 21-year-old woman received non-life threatening injuries.

Due to his age, no additional information on the suspect has been released.

After the shooting, the NOVO Brazil Brewing Company released the following statement:

“There was a shooting incident last night at Otay Ranch Town Center with alleged participants eventually entering NOVO Brazil Brewing Company. One NOVO employee sustained a minor injury as a result of debris. One NOVO patron was struck by a bullet as an innocent bystander. We are grateful that both injuries are not life threatening, and we are praying for speedy recoveries.

We have operated without any major incidents since our opening in 2019. This was an isolated incident between two groups of people that happened to occur near NOVO, and it eventually spilled into our restaurant. Participants of the incident were not our customers.”

Carneiro said the brewery was opening for business Sunday as normal, adding, “We are, and always will be, a family-friendly community gathering point for Chula Vista residents and others from around San Diego County. Otay Ranch Town Center security is always nearby and will be conducting its normal operations to help keep patrons safe.”

