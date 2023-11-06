Gunman sought in shooting of 14-year-old boy outside of Chula Vista house party

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was shot several times outside a house party in Chula Vista, and police said Sunday that the shooter was still at large.

Police were dispatched at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at West Manor Street near I Street and Broadway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

One person was found in the street by officers and taken to a hospital, but was expected to survive, according to police. The victim was a 14- year-old boy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune, which cited a police lieutenant.

No motive or suspect information were immediately available. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.

