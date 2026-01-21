Progress being made in Morena sinkhole repairs; multiple lanes reopen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A stretch of Morena Boulevard was partially reopened Wednesday morning as City of San Diego crews continued their repairs on a massive sinkhole on the typically busy roadway.

According to the city, two of the three southbound Morena Blvd. lanes opened for traffic Tuesday evening. The northbound Morena Blvd. lane between Linda Vista Road and Cushman Avenue is also open.

However, Sherman Street was closed as of Wednesday morning; city officials expect it reopen later in the evening.

A water main break on Jan. 15 led to the formation of the large sinkhole on Morena Blvd. and Napa Street, and the loss of water service for numerous residents and businesses in the immediate area.

The repair efforts initially forced the closure of all lanes on southbound Morena Blvd., between W. Morena Blvd. and Linda Vista Rd., and one northbound Morena Blvd. lane, between Cushman Ave. and Linda Vista Rd.