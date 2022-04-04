Preliminary hearing held for accused Gaslamp Shooter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The man accused of shooting five people, killing one of them in April 2021, was back in court Monday for his preliminary hearing.

Travis Sarreshteh listened to the prosecutor lay out the case again him. Prosecutors said that on April 22, 2021, Sarreshteh shot and killed 28-year-old Justice Boldin and shot four others before being arrested.

Boldin was a valet employee for the Pendry Hotel on J Street, working for ACE Parking at the time of the shooting. Police said Sarreshteh walked up to Boldin and shot him, began walking away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim. Boldin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Sarreshteh proceeded to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue, near Island Avenue, where he confronted a group of people standing outside and then opened fire. Four people in the group were struck by gunfire.

Several witnesses chased Sarreshteh as he fled northbound on Fifth Avenue, police said. Two citizens tackled Sarreshteh and, with the help of other citizens, held him until officers arrived. When they arrived, officers struggled with him before deploying a Taser. Once, he was subdued and he was taken into custody.

Investigators are calling these shootings unprovoked attacks.

Last year, Sarreshteh pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

On Monday, a detective testified about how busy it was in the Gaslamp Quarter the night of the shooting. There are a number of witnesses who are scheduled to testify. At the end of this, the Judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to move forward with a trial.