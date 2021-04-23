At least one person killed, several more injured in Downtown San Diego shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego Police Department investigators are on the scene of a fatal shooting involving multiple victims Thursday night at a busy nightlife section of downtown.

Police told ABC 10News that one shooting victim died at the scene. Three others suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting and were transported to nearby hospitals, police said.

According to police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to reports that a restaurant employee had been shot at 5th Avenue and J Street in the Gaslamp Quarter, a few blocks from Petco Park.

Police said two people were taken into custody. No other details were given at this time.

The investigation spans multiple locations along 5th Avenue, between J Street and Island Avenue. Surrounding streets have been closed.

Police told 10News that the shooting did not take place inside any of the buildings in the area, and that the gunman fired at victims while they were all outdoors.

The scene downtown was described as busy as restaurant capacity limits were recently increased when San Diego County entered the orange tier two weeks ago.

The San Diego Padres who played a home game at Petco Park on Wednesday, were in Los Angeles on Thursday for their game against the Dodgers.

