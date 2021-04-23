Gaslamp Quarter shooting witness: Victims had no chance to react

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A witness to Thursday night’s deadly shooting in the Gaslamp Quarter said the gunman looked to be “in a bad mood” before he pulled out a firearm.

Amid the chaos of the shooting, San Diego police officers were seen running to different scenes around Fifth Avenue to help any victims or to secure each location and look for witnesses.

One witness, Alex Kelly, described the demeanor of the shooter: “He was just walking by them, kind of in a bad mood, and it was kind of like a shoulder brush, and then right after that he was saying, ‘Well, you guys having a good time?’ And that's when he pulled out a gun and he started shooting.”

Kelly said the victims didn’t even have a chance to respond, adding, “They didn't have an attitude; before they even had a chance to react or say a word, that's when the guy pulled out the gun and started shooting.”

While many who witnessed the gunfire ran away, there were some who decided to try and help get the gunman.

An officer on a police scanner is heard saying: “It’s my understanding there were two bystanders that came and tackled him.”

The terrifying situation has left many like Kelly in shock. He said, “This one is kind of numbing, because it could have been anybody, to be honest.”