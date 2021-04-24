Victim in deadly Gaslamp shooting identified, was valet team member for ACE Parking

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The man killed after a gunman opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter Thursday night has been identified.

According to a GoFundMe shared by the Pendry San Diego, Justice Boldin was killed during the rampage. The Pendry says Boldin was a valet team member contracted through ACE Parking. San Diego Police have not confirmed the identity of the victim.

“While we are still trying to make sense of what transpired, we are somewhat comforted to know that the suspect was apprehended and is in police custody. In this case, justice was upheld for our Justice Boldin, thanks to the San Diego Police Department who quickly responded to the scene,” said the organizer of the GoFundMe page.

"While Justice Boldin was new to the Ace family, he will forever remain an Ace family member. Please kindly help his family deal with this tragic event by giving them a little peace of mind to cope with the financial effects of this tragedy," the GoFundMe continues.

ACE Parking and the Pendry also released the following statements:

"Our ACE Parking family is deeply saddened about the incident that occurred last night in the Gaslamp. Our condolences go out to the victim, a beloved ACE employee, and his family. We are working hand-in-hand with the San Diego Police Department to support the ongoing investigation. We are also in the process of establishing a GoFundMe page to support the victim and his family.”

— Keith B. Jones, Owner & Managing Partner of ACE PARKING



"On Thursday night, April 22, a shooting incident occurred in Downtown San Diego claiming the life of one of our valet team members, who was contracted through ACE Parking. San Diego Police responded quickly to the scene, securing the area and arresting the suspect. We are working closely with our partners at ACE Parking to support the Police Department’s investigation. Pendry San Diego is devastated by the incidents that occurred last night. We remain committed to the safety and security of our guests and associates. All questions should be directed to the San Diego Police Department as part of its ongoing investigation into the incident.”

— Pendry San Diego

San Diego Police say a man, later identified as Travis Sarreshteh, 32, walked up the 28-year-old near the valet station of the Pendry Hotel and shot him without being provoked. “The suspect began to walk away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim,” police say.

Boldin was pronounced dead at the scene. Sarreshteh then walked to the 500 block of Fifth Avenue near Island Avenue where he confronted a group of people standing outside and opened fire. A total of four people were struck by gunfire.

Witnesses say Sarreshteh was purposely bumping into people and starting arguments.

“He was just walking by them, kind of in a bad mood and it was kind of like a shoulder brush, and then right after that he was saying, ‘You guys having a good time?’ And that's when he pulled out a gun and he started shooting ... before they even had a chance to react or say a word, that's when the guy pulled out the gun and started shooting,” said witness Alex Kelly.

Police say witnesses chased Sarreshteh as he fled, tackling him, and holding him until officers arrived.

Officers then struggled with Sarreshteh before one officer deployed a Taser. He was taken to the hospital “after the Taser deployment and other injuries sustained when he was tackled by citizens,” San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said.

