Gaslamp Quarter shooting survivor's son shares details of deadly confrontation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A Southern California musician who was in town to play his first show in over a year due to the pandemic says he is the son of one of the five victims of Thursday night's deadly shooting in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

David, who didn't want to give his last name, talked with this station Friday morning when he returned to the Gaslamp to find his dad's truck.

He said his 68-year-old father had come down to watch him play last night but never made it to the show. He says his father was shot in the stomach and is now in stable condition.

"[He's] tough as nails so I think he'll be all right I don't really know what to make of it all its insane other people got shot," said David.

David's father was one of five people who were shot.

According to police, 32-year-old Travis Sarreshteh, of San Diego, used a "ghost gun" in a chaotic rampage spanning a few blocks along 5th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

The gunman's first victim, a 28-year-old man working the valet station outside of the Pendry Hotel was shot without being provoked. According to police, “The suspect began to walk away, but quickly turned and fired again at the victim.”

Sarreshteh walked away from the scene and towards a group of people about a block away. He confronted the group standing outside and then opened fire. Four people in the group were struck by gunfire, one of them was David's father. San Diego Police Department Chief David Nisleit said the four victims are expected to fully recover.

"[I'm] just hoping for the best staying positive trying not to freak out," said David.

The valet worker died at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family. Both the Pendry and Ace Parking, who the hotel contracts with, released a statement Friday night.

"Our Ace Parking family is deeply saddened about the incident that occurred last night in the Gaslamp. Our condolences go out to the victim, a beloved Ace employee, and his family. We are also in the process of establishing a gofundme page to support the victim and his family," the statement said.

ABC 10News anchor Lindsey Pena contributed to this report.