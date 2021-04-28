Man talks about tackling Gaslamp Quarter shooting suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Justin Larrabe says he was just out and about in the Gaslamp Quarter last Thursday night, he lives nearby and just moved to San Diego about a month ago.

Larrabee, who served in the Navy, remembers first hearing the unmistakable sound of gunshots. When he turned back he saw 28-year-old Justice Boldin, a valet worker, lying on the ground.

"Just felt the need after that first guy got killed and I knew he was an innocent bystander," Larrabee said.

Four more men were shot further down Fifth Avenue, one in his late 60s, the others in their late 20s. Larrabee says he started running up the street and spotted a man pointing out someone in a hoodie.

"The guy that was shooting had earbuds in and listening to music and waiting for someone to give him a reason to shoot at them," said Larrabee.

Police are still trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

"I just sprinted as fast as I could and just nailed him in the back just took him down," Larrabee said.

Moments later, San Diego Police arrived and used a Taser on the suspect, 32-year-old Travis Sarreshteh. Sarreshteh is due to appear in court to face the charges against him in early May.

