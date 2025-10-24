Park in Clairemont to be dedicated to fallen San Diego police officer Austin Machitar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Clairemont community park will be renamed and dedicated to the San Diego police officer who died in the line of duty while responding to a car chase last year.

Family, friends, the San Diego Police Department and city leaders will hold a ceremony on Sunday to officially rename North Clairemont Community Park as the Officer Austin Machitar Memorial Park. The City of San Diego's Park and Recreation Board unanimously approved the renaming of the park earlier in 2025.

The official renaming and park dedication ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. The Machitar family will be in attendance, along with Police Chief Scott Wahl, Mayor Todd Gloria, as well as more elected officials, community members and friends.

On Aug. 26, 2024, officers tried to pull over a BMW driven by a 16-year-old without a license, but he sped off. Officer Austin Machitar responded as he patrolled the Clairemont area; the BMW driver was heading eastbound on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard when it crashed laterally into Machitar's vehicle, which was driving northbound at the intersection with Doliva Drive. Both Machitar and the teen died in the crash.

Machitar's partner, Zach Martinez, suffered critical injuries and later recovered.

The park, located at 4421 Bannock Ave., was chosen for the dedication since Officer Machitar served the area and has deep ties to the Clairemont community.

Funds for the new signage and other park updates were donated by the San Diego Police Officers Association.

Machitar served in SDPD's Northern Division for five years; he was a field training officer who mentored new recruits.

The park dedication acts as a way to recognize Machitar's service, leadership and dedication to public safety.