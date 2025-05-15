City park to be renamed in honor of fallen San Diego police officer Austin Machitar

The name of an officer who died on duty last year will become a permanent part of the city he served.

The Parks and Recreation Board unanimously approved renaming North Clairemont Community Park after San Diego Police Officer Austin Machitar.

Officer Machitar was on patrol in the Clairemont community when a high-speed chase turned deadly on Aug. 26, 2024. The 30-year-old man grew up in San Diego and joined the police department in 2019, serving five and a half years.

ABC 10News Flags waved on the median of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard as members of the community paid their respects to the police officer who spent his last moments there.

“Renaming this park in the neighborhood he served is a meaningful way for us to honor his memory and ensure future generations know the legacy he left,” said Mayor Todd Gloria. The mayor says he made a promise to Officer Machitar's family that he would never let the city forget his sacrifice.

The park is located at 4421 Bannock Avenue. The renaming received strong support from community members.

The San Diego Police Officers Association is donating funds for new signs and any related updates at the park. Those are expected to be completed this summer.

Earlier this month, Officer Machitar's name was added to a memorial wall honoring fallen law enforcement officers. You can find the wall outside the San Diego County Administration Center off Pacific Highway.

