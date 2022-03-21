Watch
NewsLocal NewsNorth County News

Actions

City of Poway receives funding to upgrade water storage

The City of Poway will receive funding for a major upgrade to its clean water storage infrastructure, it was announced Monday by Rep. Scott Peters.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:27:45-04

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – The City of Poway will receive funding for a major upgrade to its clean water storage infrastructure, it was announced Monday.

Rep. Scott Peters and Poway Mayor Steve Vaus, as well as the engineer for the project, were on hand to announce $1 million in federal infrastructure funding for the project.

“Folks expect to turn on their faucets at home and get clean water. This will help us to be able to provide that now and for generations to come,” Vaus said.

The plan will be to eventually replace the clearwell reservoir, which has served as the city's primary water source since 1964.

In 2019, contamination was suspected in the well, leading to a scramble to provide residents clean bottled water and forcing some residents to boil their water for several days.

The construction of a bypass system is now underway, allowing the city to take it offline and eventually build two tanks in its place to replace the system altogether.

The cost of the project is estimated to be $7.3 million, but the $1 million in funding will help offset a portion of the price.

A city softball field is some of the only flatland available to build the temporary water tank that is part of the bypass system.

RELATED COVERAGE
Poway prepares to overhaul water system State board cites Poway over water issues Poway water and wastewater rates could increase Rope blamed for Poway boil water advisory Inspection found 12 flaws in Poway's water delivery system Businesses hurt by boil water advisory get help Regional water leaders blame Poway for its water issues Poway businesses struggle to make up for losses City of Poway lifts boil water order Poway issues precautionary boil water advisory

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!