Mother of man killed outside SD Central Library says to 'put down the guns'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A growing memorial of flowers, candles, and loving messages for a 20-year-old whose life was ended by gunfire.

"Put the guns down and stop killing each other, please. This is too much. No mother should have to go through this," said Shelly Jamison, Trey's mother.

Trey Walker's mom can no longer hug her son whose smile could light up a room.

"He was just, you know, becoming a father. Just trying to find his way," she said.

He was a new father, who only got to spend 10 months raising his daughter.

"She's not going to get to see him or have him in her life," said Jamison.

Trey was shot and killed Tuesday after San Diego Police say an argument broke out over a backpack in front of the central library.

"He was a great kid. He loved everybody. He was a family man, loves his daughter, wants the best for everybody, looked out for everybody, his mom, his sisters, everybody," she said.

A 24-year-old man was also wounded but is expected to survive.

The suspect, 21-year-old Kenneth Cheney, was arrested Thursday. He's facing several charges, including murder.

"This person doesn't understand just what they did," she said.

Walker's mom said the family will be there every step of the way to make sure there is justice for Trey. There is aGoFundMe for Walker's funeral expenses.

The suspect will be in court next week.