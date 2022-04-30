Medical examiner identifies second teen killed in crash at Torrey Pines State Beach

TORREY PINES (KGTV) - The Medical Examiner's Officer identified the second teenage boy who was killed in a suspected DUI crash near Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla on Monday.

Johnny Ildefonzo Punzalan,19, of Lake Elsinore, was one of

four passengers in a 2020 Subaru WRX that was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound side of North Torrey Pines Road shortly after 11 p.m.

The crash caused Punzalan and Joshua Adonai Manzanares, 19, also from Lake Elsinore, to be ejected from the sedan as it went over the ledge, struck multiple rocks, and came to rest on the beach.

Police say they both were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver and two other passengers were trapped in the wreckage, and they had to be rescued by responding emergency crews.