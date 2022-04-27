Medical examiner identifies 1 of 2 teens killed in crash at Torrey Pines State Beach

TORREY PINES, Calif. (KGTV) — The Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of one of the teenage boys that died in a suspected DUI crash near Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla Monday night.

Joshua Adonai Manzanares, 19, of Lake Elsinore was one of four passengers in a 2020 Subaru WRX that was traveling at a high rate of speed on the southbound side of North Torrey Pines Road shortly after 11 p.m.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the Subaru was being driven by another 19-year-old boy and for some unknown reason, he lost control and hit the center median before crashing through a guardrail.

The crash caused Manzanares and another passenger to be ejected from the sedan as it went over the ledge, struck multiple rocks, and came to rest on the beach.

Police say Manzanares and another passenger were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver and two other passengers were trapped in the wreckage, and they had to be rescued by responding emergency crews.