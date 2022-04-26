At least 2 teens killed in car crash on beach in Torrey Pines area of La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A car veered off a roadway and crashed on Torrey Pines State Beach late Monday evening, killing at least two teens and leaving three others injured.

The rollover crash was reported shortly after 11 p.m. off North Torrey Pines Road, according to San Diego Police.

Police said a 19-year-old man was driving a 2020 Subaru WRX with four passengers -- two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds -- at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle on the southbound side of North Torrey Pines Road, hit the center median, and then crashed through a guardrail.

According to police, the Subaru “went over the ledge, struck multiple rocks, and came to rest on the beach.”

An SDPD official at the scene told ABC 10News that two passengers who were not wearing safety belts were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were trapped in the wreckage, and they had to be rescued by responding emergency crews. They were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police stated the driver suffered minor injuries, but the two surviving passengers suffered serious injuries including a damaged lung, hip fracture, and an ankle fracture.

ABC 10News learned the driver was being evaluated for DUI by police.