Police: Speed and DUI caused the crash that killed two teenagers at Torrey Pines State Beach

La Jolla, Calif. (KGTV) - Two teenagers are dead, and three others are in the hospital after a suspected D-U-I crash near Torrey Pines State Beach in La Jolla Monday night.

Police say the 19-year-old driver was going south on North Torrey Pines Road around 11 pm. Investigators say the driver was speeding when he lost control, smashed through a guardrail, flew over the ledge, bounced off the rocks, and flipped at least once before landing on the sand at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Jeff Everett was parked in his van nearby.

"I was playing guitar in my van, and I heard this loud crash, and it was an unnatural sound. I just assumed two people sideswiped each other," said Everett.

What happened was far worse. The impact totaled the Subaru coupe. Two male passengers were killed. Three others, including the driver, went to the hospital with serious injuries. All of them are 18 or 19 years old.

"Two young people lost their lives, they should probably be alive right now. Three young people are seriously injured, and maybe that was preventable as well," said San Diego Police Lt. Adam Sharki.

Investigators believe speed and DUI caused the crash. The 19-year-old driver hasn't been charged yet. Police are not releasing his name or the names of his passengers.

