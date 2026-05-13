Mayor Gloria released revised 2027 city budget plan with some restorations

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Wednesday released a revised version of his proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget plan, which includes restoring some community services.

“This May revise will maintain our focus on the fundamentals for San Diegos -- keeping you safe, repairing our roads and infrastructure, and building more homes you can afford,” Gloria said at a morning press conference at Park de la Cruz Recreation Center in City Heights.

The revised plan, aimed at closing a $118 million deficit, restores recreation center and library hours in Districts 4, 8, and 9 — areas Gloria said have historically been underserved.

Gloria’s plan also includes added funding for the city’s No Shots Fired violence prevention program.

According to the mayor, the restorations are possible because of a “slight uptick” in revenue from tourism and municipal golf courses.

However, arts and culture programs remain unfunded for restoration. ABC 10News reporter Gabe Salazar asked Gloria if there was any chance funding could be restored.

“No, and that’s regrettable. Arts are very important. I have a very long and positive history with our arts community. It pains me greatly to recommend this reduction. But in this environment, where we’re trying to close a nine-digit budget deficit, we have to be very specific and focus on the priorities of San Diegans – and that’s keeping people safe, repairing our roads, housing our homeless, and building more homes that people can afford,“ Gloria said.

The spending priorities are sparking disagreement among city leaders.

City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera said he wants to shift $2 million currently earmarked for license plate reader technology — known as Flock — toward arts programs and public libraries in his District 9.

“The $2 million that we’ll be spending on AI surveillance of everyday San Diegans. I believe today, I will always believe that it is better to invest in safety and fun and good opportunities than to pay for watching people,” Elo-Rivera said.

Gloria pushed back on that idea, saying, “I oppose it … We are mandated by our City Charter to keep San Diegans safe. This technology is absolutely keeping San Diegans safe, and the evidence is in the declining crime rates and the fact that San Diego is one of our safest big cities in the United States.”

The mayor’s revised budget will go to the full City Council for discussion next week, with a final vote expected in June.