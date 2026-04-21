San Diego residents push back on Mayor Todd Gloria's proposed budget cuts during city meeting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego residents urged Mayor Todd Gloria to reconsider proposed budget cuts to parks, libraries, and arts programs during a City Council meeting on Monday.

The city is facing a roughly $120 million deficit, which is about 2% of its total budget and roughly 5% of the general fund. The general fund pays for core services, including police, fire, libraries, and art programs.

The mayor announced the proposed cuts last week. While parks, libraries, and arts and culture face reductions, the police and fire departments are not facing cuts. Gloria sat through the hours-long meeting and took notes, stating the budget invests in the basics and prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, and homelessness.

Over 150 people signed up to speak during public comment. Many asked the city to cut elsewhere, suggesting capping police overtime instead of reducing arts and culture grants.

Desiree Clark Miller, executive artistic director for the Moxie Theatre, is among those facing cuts.

"We receive about $44,000 from the city every year," Miller said.

"It says to us the government is not supporting arts and culture, and what does that mean for the city of San Diego?" Miller said.

Other residents echoed concerns about losing community arts funding.

"If they’re cutting away funding away from our theaters, that I’ve seen firsthand just yesterday how low on funding we are, and how much help we actually need, we’re going to end up with another situation like what happened with Spreckles, with what happened with the north park theater, we’re going to lose more than what little we have as it is," Sebastian Rubi said.

Following public comment, several council members shared their thoughts on the budget draft. Several questioned if the cuts were equitable across all districts and stressed the importance of arts and culture funding.

The city will hold a series of hearings next month where the public is encouraged to give feedback. A revised budget is expected in mid-May, and the final budget needs to be approved by June 9.

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