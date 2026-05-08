December Nights could face reimagining or not happen at all in 2026 amid FY27 pending budget cuts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – As the San Diego City Council continues debating the upcoming budget, a popular holiday event might be reimagined or on the chopping block with the pending cuts.

“As part of the budget, what we had noticed was that it was proposed that special events and filming was going to be consolidated into the Parks and Recreation Department,” Councilmember Kent Lee of District 6 said.

At Tuesday’s budget review committee, Lee asked about a small line tucked into the Office of the Independent Budget Analyst’s report.

“One of the mentions that they had was that they were going to eliminate one unbudgeted position and redistribute it,” Lee said. “And it literally said that it may necessitate pausing and the planning and execution of December Nights in this fiscal year until a long-term plan is made.”

According to the City's Special Events staff, the popular December Nights could look a lot different, if it exists at all.

“So we are in the process of reevaluating what we can make possible in Balboa Park, perhaps to celebrate the holidays,” Christina Chadwick, City of San Diego Special Events & Filming, said. “But it would dramatically look much different than it has in years past to the extent that it would virtually not be happening at all.”

City staff says the holiday tradition costs $1.5 million for the city to put on, which includes staffing costs, public safety, overtime, and goods and services.

“We're fighting to keep not just a balanced budget, but to ensure that as we balance a budget that we have a city that we're still proud of,”Lee said. “December Nights sticks out to a lot of people. It is, it is a huge event in Babble Park. It is, I think, significant for many reasons and a shock that it's even at question.”

ABC 10News reached out to Mayor Todd Gloria’s Office for comment on the possibility of December Nights being impacted by the upcoming budget.

“The City is evaluating a range of options and working with the City Council and community partners to determine what is feasible this year for December Nights. No final decisions have been made. We know that December Nights is a cherished San Diego tradition, and we understand how important this event is to residents, families, local businesses, and Balboa Park institutions,” the Mayor’s Office said.



“At the same time, December Nights is also a large-scale event that requires significant City operational support to the tune of $1.5 million for public safety, park operations, contractors, and more. In a constrained budget year, those costs are part of the broader conversation the City and Council are evaluating. The City is exploring philanthropic and corporate partnerships to help support and sustain the event in 2026 and future years to come. Any funding inquiries can be directed to SpecialEvents@sandiego.gov. “

With the Mayor’s revised budget set for next week, Councilmember Lee is hoping the holiday tradition is still there.

“I think of how Ebenezer Scrooge ultimately ended up changing his mind. And so, I think the question here is, will the Mayor,” Lee said. “And I don't think he's going to go get a visit from three ghosts, but I know there's 9 council members that probably would love to have a chat with him.”